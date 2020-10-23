Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ announced with Kirin 9000 5G 5nm SoC, 6.76-inch OLED display

Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ feature a 6.76-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2722 x 1344 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a fingerprint scanner under the screen of both phones too.

Along with the launch of Huawei Mate 40, Huawei has also launched Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ smartphones. Both devices come with the same design and specs, except for the difference in their rear camera setup.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ price, availability





The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is priced at EUR 1,199 (approx. Rs 1,04,500), while the Mate 40 Pro+ comes with a price tag of EUR 1,399 (approx. Rs 1,23,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB option.



The Huawei Mate 40 Pro is available in Black, White, and Mystic Silver colours while the Mate 40 Pro+ is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.



The company has also introduced a special Huawei Mate 40 RS edition alongside. The Porshe Design Huawei Mate 40 RS is priced at EUR 2,295 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It comes in Ceramic White, Ceramic Black colours.



The Porsche Design Mate 40 RS feature specifications as the Mate 40 Pro+, but it comes with an infra-red temperature sensor and Porsche Design-branded themes.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ specifications





Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ feature a 6.76-inch Flex OLED panel with a 2722 x 1344 pixel resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, 90Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. There is a fingerprint scanner under the screen of both phones too.



The Mate 40 Pro comes with a triple camera system with a 50MP with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and OIS.



The Mate 40 Pro+ has a penta camera setup and comes with a 50MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, a 20MP ultra-wide Cine lens with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP periscope lens with 10x zoom and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom. Huawei says the Mate 40 Pro+ has a 17x optical zoom range. The phone also has a ToF Camera for depth sensing.



For the front, both the smartphones come with a dual-selfie camera with a 13MP front-facing camera along with a 3D depth-sensing ToF camera. Both are water resistant with IP68 certification.



Both the smartphones run on Android 10-based EMUI 11 with Huawei Mobile Services. They pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge fast charging technology, 50W Wireless HUAWEI SuperCharge.



Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ feature connectivity options like 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual-band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.