Huawei Mate 40 goes official with 50MP triple camer setup, Kirin 9000 SoC

Huawei has announced its flagship Mate 40 smartphone in an online event yesterday. The Huawei Mate 40 is priced at EUR 899 (approx. Rs 78,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. It comes in Mystic Silver, White, Black, Green and Yellow colours.

Huawei Mate 40 Specifications



Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch full HD+ OLED panel with a 2376 x 1080 resolution, DCI-P3 HDR, a 90Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone is powered by Kirin 9000 chipset manufactured under a 5nm process coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.



For the camera, the phone features a ring-like camera design. It has a 50MP primary lens with f/1.9 aperture, OIS, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 8MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom and 5x optical zoom range. For the front, it has a 13MP front camera with f/2.4 aperture.



Huawei Mate 40 pack a 4,200mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. It runs Android 10 with EMUI 11 on top with Huawei Mobile Services.

Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 LE, GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.



