Huawei FreeBuds 3 now listed on company's website ahead of launch with full specifications

Huawei is tipped to launch FreeBuds 3 in India later this month. Now ahead of the launch, Huawei has listed the wireless buds on its official website with full specifications. This also confirms that the Huawei FreeBuds 3 will be launched in country soon. However, an exact launch date is still not known.

Huawei FreeBuds 3 will be a strong competitor to the Apple AirPods. It could be priced around Rs 10k in India as the global pricing of the earbuds is $199. As per the website, Huawei FreeBuds 3 will come in two colour options - Ceramic White and Carbon Black.



To recall, the wireless earbuds from Huawei were announced during the annual IFA 2019 in Berlin last year. The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are powered by Kirin A1 chipset. It features bone conduction technology and there is a bone voice sensor that picks up audio signals more effectively. They include intuitive touch controls to play/ pause music and the ability to pair with devices running EMUI 10 or above.



Huawei Freebuds 3 is touted to be the world’s first earbuds by the company with open-fit active noise cancellation with up to 15-decibel ambient noise reduction. They sport the Isochronous dual-channel Bluetooth connection technology which implements a combination of BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Bluetooth 5.1 in a dual-mode connection for low latency and low power consumption.



The earbuds last up to 4 hours of music playback on a single charge. The charging case delivers 20 hours of extra battery life. The case is said to support both fast wired and wireless charging. For audio, it comes armed with a 14mm dynamic driver along with a dedicated tube to deliver extra bass output.





