Huawei Enjoy Z 5G smartphone details leaked online

Huawei is reportedly working on a new smartphone, dubbed as Huawei Enjoy Z 5G smartphone in China. Now, ahead of official unveiling, key details of the upcoming smartphone has emerged online.

To start with, the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G has been spotted on AnTuTu. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with DVC-AN00 model number. The listing says that the smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor, which is none other than MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset. Furthermore, the 5G smartphone will come with Android 10 operating system. It will be backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The listing reveals that the phone has managed to get 316328 points.

The smartphone is said to be unveiled on May 24 and the phone was listed on Chinese retailers Sunning and TMall revealing some key details. The listing reveals the render of the upcoming smartphone. The device will come with a waterdrop notch at the top along with a triple-camera setup at the back panel. The right side features volume controls and power on/off button that also acts as a fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Enjoy Z 5G will be available in White, Black and Blue colour options. The phone will be available in three memory variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

The listings also say that the smartphone will come with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ display as per Sunnign and TMall list the display at 6.5-inch Full HD+ resolution. The display will support 90Hz screen refresh rate. On the camera front, it will be loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel third sensor.