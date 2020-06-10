Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus key specs revealed, might launch on June 24

Dubbed as Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, the smartphone is reported to launch in the country on June 24.

Huawei is reportedly gearing up to launch a new smartphone in its Enjoy series in China soon. Dubbed as Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus, the smartphone is reported to launch in the country on June 24.

As per a leak on Weibo, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will be another 5G smartphone from the company. The phone is said to be powered by the latest MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor, which is a mid-range 5G chipset from MediaTek. The phone is said to be available in two options: 6GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB of internal storage.

For display, the tipster claims that the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus will be loaded with an IPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display will come with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

As for the cameras, the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus might come with a pop-up selfie camera. For the rear, it might come loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone is reported to be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. That said, there is no information available about the upcoming smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Meanwhile, the company announced the Huawei Enjoy Z 5G smartphone in China. Huawei Enjoy Z 5G features a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution 90Hz refresh rate, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 (MT6873) 7nm processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.