Honor View 20 now receiving Magic UI 3.1 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 14, 2020 2:01 pm

Honor View 20 Magic UI 3.1 update brings improvements to system performance.
Honor has started rolling out a new Magic UI 3.1 update to its Honor View 20 smartphone in India. To recall, the phone was launched in India last year in January.

Honor View 20 Magic UI 3.1 update bears build number EMUI 10.1.0.221, and weighs 4.91GB in size. Many Honor View 20 users have posted screenshots of receiving the Magic UI 3.1 update on Honor forums.

The update is being rolled out in batches and users can manually check for availability by going to Settings > About phone > System update. Once you receive the update, it is recommended that you install under a strong Wi-Fi connection. The update screenshot has also stated that the phone can be updated via HiCare support app as well.

Honor View 20 Magic UI 3.1 update brings improvements to system performance. It comes with multi-window support which lets you open multiple apps in split-screen mode. The update also brings the multi device collaboration which lets users pick up voice and video calls on their phone from your Huawei laptop.

The Honor View 20 is currently priced starting at Rs 28,999 on Amazon India. Honor View 20 comes loaded with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ All-View display with a 2310 x 1080 pixels resolution, 91.82 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 382ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Kirin 980 processor with  720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU. It also features a circular fingerprint sensor at the rear.

