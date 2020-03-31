  • 12:46 Mar 31, 2020

Honor Play 9A announced with Helio P35 SoC and 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2020 11:29 am

Honor Play 9A sports a 6.3 inches dewdrop HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution.
Along with the launch of Honor 30S, Honor has also announced a budget smartphone - Honor Play 9A. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version is priced at 899 yuan (Rs 9535 approx.) and the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at 1199 yuan (Rs 12720 approx.). It comes in Black, Blue, and Jasper Green colour options.

Honor Play 9A sports a 6.3 inches dewdrop HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixel resolution. It is powered by 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The device comes with a dedicated microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 512GB.
Honor Play 9A
The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup 13-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and 2-megapixel rear camera with an aperture of f/2.4. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

Honor Play 9A runs on Android 10 on top of Magic UI 3.0.1 but does not ship with Google Mobile Services (GMS). It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging through a micro USB port. There is also a fingerprint sensor located on its back panel.

The phone has various connectivity features like dual SIM with 4G LTE support, Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, micro USB port. It measures 159.07 × 74.06 × 9.04 and the weight is 185 grams.

