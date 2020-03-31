  • 10:55 Mar 31, 2020

Advertisement

Honor 30S launched with 64MP quad rear cameras and Kirin 820 5G SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 31, 2020 10:45 am

Latest News

Honor 30S will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.
Advertisement

Honor has launched Honor 30S smartphone in China which is the first to be powered by its Kirin 820 5G SoC. The Honor 30S is priced at 2399 Yuan (Rs 25,470 approx.) for the 128GB storage version and the 256GB storage version costs 2699 Yuan (Rs 28,655 approx.). It comes in Black, Green and Blue colours.

Honor 30S features 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and HDR10 certification. It comes with the new 7nm Kirin 820 processor with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU. Honor 30S will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Honor 30S

For the camera, the Honor 30S houses a quad-camera setup along with a LED flash. It comprises of a 64 megapixels main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16 megapixels front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 40W super Fast charging that can charge up to 70% in 30 minutes. It runs on Magic UI 3.1.1 on top of Android 10 and has HUAWEI Mobile Services instead of Google Play Services. The phone has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.58mm and it weighs 190 grams.

Honor 30S to feature quad-camera setup, 40W fast charging support and more

Honor 30S confirmed to launch on March 30

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor Honor 30S

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP Camera & Above

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to be launched on April 14

Realme X new update adds screen light effects, March security patch

Samsung Galaxy M11 goes official with punch-hole display and 5000mAh battery

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies