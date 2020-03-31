Honor 30S launched with 64MP quad rear cameras and Kirin 820 5G SoC

Honor 30S will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes.

Honor has launched Honor 30S smartphone in China which is the first to be powered by its Kirin 820 5G SoC. The Honor 30S is priced at 2399 Yuan (Rs 25,470 approx.) for the 128GB storage version and the 256GB storage version costs 2699 Yuan (Rs 28,655 approx.). It comes in Black, Green and Blue colours.



Honor 30S features 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 2400 × 1080 pixels resolution and HDR10 certification. It comes with the new 7nm Kirin 820 processor with ARM Mali-G57MP6 GPU. Honor 30S will be able to support both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) 5G modes. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.





For the camera, the Honor 30S houses a quad-camera setup along with a LED flash. It comprises of a 64 megapixels main shooter with f/1.8 aperture, 8 megapixels telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture, 3x optical zoom, 8 megapixels 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It has a 16 megapixels front camera with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 40W super Fast charging that can charge up to 70% in 30 minutes. It runs on Magic UI 3.1.1 on top of Android 10 and has HUAWEI Mobile Services instead of Google Play Services. The phone has a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



Connectivity features include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.31 x 75.0 x 8.58mm and it weighs 190 grams.



