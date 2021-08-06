Honor Play 5T Pro goes official with Helio G80, 64MP camera

Honor has launched Honor Play 5T Pro smartphone in China. The device comes with MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC, a 64MP dual camera setup, a 4000mAh battery with 66W rapid charging support and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Honor Play 5T Pro price

The phone is priced at CNY 1,499 which is approx. Rs 17,200) for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. It comes in Magic Night Black and Titanium Silver colours.

The phone is up for reservation on the HiHonor online site and will be up for sale from August 11. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.6-inch full HD+ display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with with a punch-hole design and a screen-to-body ratio of 94.2 percent.

Honor Play 5T Pro packs the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC which is paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB nternal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup. It has a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 10-based Magic UI 4.0 There’s also a 4,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support. The company claims to charge up to 53 percent in just 30 minutes. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. The phone measures 160.68 x 73.3 x 8.4mm and weighs around 179 grams.