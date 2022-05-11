Honor Play 30 goes official with Snapdragon 480+, 5000mAh battery

Honor has launched Honor Play 30 smartphone in China. The device comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC, a 13MP primary camera, a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Honor Play 30 price

The phone is currently listed for pre-reservations in China. But the price has not been revealed yet. It comes in Black, Blue, Gold, and White colours. There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a punch-hole design and a a 60Hz refresh rate.

Honor Play 30 packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ mobile processor which is paired with 8GB of LPDDRX4 RAM and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card up to 512GB.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a single rear camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. For selfies and video calls, the device uses a 5-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11-based Magic UI 5.0 There’s also a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The phone has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

Recently, Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 were launched in India. Honor MagicBook X 14 is priced at Rs 42,990 for the base variant that comes with an Intel Core i3 processor. The Intel Core i5 model is priced at Rs 51,990. The Honor MagicBook X 15 is priced at Rs 40,990.

As per the introductory offer, the Honor MagicBook X 14 will be available at Rs 39,990 for the Core i3 variant and Rs 46,990 for the Core i5 option. The Honor MagicBook X 15 will be priced at Rs. 38,990.