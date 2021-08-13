Honor Magic3 series, Honor X20 5G, Tab V7 Pro, Watch GS 3 launched

Honor has unveiled three new flagship smartphones in China. The Honor Magic3 series consists of the HONOR Magic3, HONOR Magic3 Pro, and HONOR Magic3 Pro+ (aka HONOR Magic 3 Zhen Edition). All three smartphones come with a 6.76-inch 120Hz OLED display. The Magic3 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 while the other two get the 888 Plus.

The HONOR Magic3 series has the following pricing structure:

HONOR Magic3

8GB + 128GB – ¥4,599 (approx Rs 52,700)

8GB + 256GB – ¥4,999 (approx Rs 57,300)

HONOR Magic3 Pro

8GB + 256GB – ¥5,999 (approx Rs 68,800)

12GB + 512GB – ¥6,799 (approx Rs 78,000)

HONOR Magic3 Pro+

12GB + 512GB – ¥7,999 (approx Rs 91,700)

The smartphones are already up for pre-order in China. They will go on sale from August 20. There’s no information regarding when or if the smartphones will arrive in markets outside China. However, during an interview after the launch of the devices, Honor CEO George Zhao said that Honor is working on resuming business in over 50 countries around the world.

He said that the company is planning to launch the Honor 50 series smartphones globally in about 30 countries. He also said that the smartphones will come with Google Play Services.

HONOR Tab V7 Pro

6GB + 128GB – ¥2599 (approx Rs 29,800)

8GB + 128GB – ¥2799 (approx Rs 32,000)

8GB + 256GB – ¥3299 (approx Rs 37,800)

8GB + 256GB (5G Ready) – ¥3699 (approx Rs 42,400)

The top three variants mentioned are Wi-Fi only models.

HONOR Watch GS 3

The pricing for the Honor Watch GS 3 has not been unveiled yet.

HONOR X20 5G

6GB + 128GB – ¥1899 (approx Rs 21,700)

8GB + 128GB – ¥2199 (approx Rs 25,200)

8GB + 256GB – ¥2499 (approx Rs 28,600)

Honor Magic3 Series Specifications

The three smartphones in the lineup get a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a 2772 × 1344 pixels resolution. The displays support 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit colours. The Honor Magic3 is powered by Snapdragon 888 with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Pro variants are powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The phones run on MagicUI 5 based on Android 11. These devices will receive two years of major Android OS upgrades (via). Taking the similarities in the cameras first, all three of them have a 50MP 1/1.56-inch sensor and a 64MP monochrome sensor. The Honor Magic3 and 3 Pro get a 13MP ultra-wide sensor while the Magic3 Pro+ has a 64MP ultra-wide sensor. As there’s a quad-camera setup on the Pro models, both of them also get an additional 64MP periscope telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom.

Moreover, the Pro Models have a 8 x 8 dTOF laser focusing system, multispectral colour temperature sensor, and a flicker sensor as well. On the front, the Honor Magic3 series has a 13MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the Pro models get 3D facial camera recognitions for a face authentication system. These are the first smartphones in the world to come with IMAX-enhanced certification.

The smartphones have a 4,600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging. The Magic3 Pro and the Magic3 Pro+ get a 50W fast wireless charging support. Connectivity options on all three include dual-SIM 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port (USB 3.1 Gen1, DP1.2). Additional features include dual stereo speakers, IP68 certification for Pro models, IP53 certification for vanilla Magic3 and a three microphone setup.

Honor Tab V7 Pro Specifications

The Honor Tav V7 Pro sports an 11-inch LCD screen which has a 2K resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. There’s a 120Hz refresh rate, 276ppi pixel density, 500 nits peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1500:1 contrast ratio.

The Honor Tab V7 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chipset. It is the first tablet in the world to be offered with this processor. You get up to 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. Further, the RAM can be virtually extended as well. The tablet runs MagicUI 5 based on Android 11.

It is backed by a 7250mAh with support for 22.5W fast charging. It features a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Additional features include quad speakers, a 7-layer cooling system, dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB-C port.

Honor Watch GS 3 Specifications

Honor Watch GS 3 detailed specifications are yet to be revealed. However, what we do know, is that the smartwatch has an eight-channel PPG sensor. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) backed algorithms which helps in more accurate heart rate monitoring.

The watch has a frequency tracking algorithm as well. It helps track heart rate with more accuracy when a user is performing a strenuous exercise. Unfortunately, only the heart rate monitoring functionality was briefly teased at the event.

Honor X20 5G Specifications

The Honor X20 5G sports a 6.67-inch LCD display with a Full-HD+ resolution. There’s 120Hz refresh rate and support for the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It has a punch-hole on the front housing the front camera. Honor X20 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Furthermore, the smartphone has an extended RAM feature that can extend the RAM by up to 2GB. There’s a triple camera setup at the back of the phone including a 64MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit. It has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is backed by a 4300mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. Honor claims the smartphone can charge from 0 – 50% in 15 minutes. Connectivity options include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Type-C charging, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.