  • 19:39 Dec 23, 2019

Advertisement

Honor announces Honor V30 Dawn Orange colour variant

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2019 3:10 pm

Latest News

The new colour option will be available for purchase starting 24 December in China on Vmall, Jingdong (JD.com), Tmall, and Suning.
Advertisement

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor announced the Honor V30 smartphone last month in China in Gradient White, Black, and Blue colour options. Now Honor has announced a new colour variant for the V30 in China.

Dubbed as Dawn Orange, the new colour option will be available for purchase starting 24 December in China on Vmall, Jingdong (JD.com), Tmall, and Suning. The Honor V30 Dawn Orange colour variant will be available in two configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB for 3299 Yuan  (approximately Rs 33,500) and 8GB RAM + 128GB for 3699 Yuan (approximately Rs 37,500).

The Honor V30 features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixel with a tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and 91.46 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 7nm Kirin 990 processor coupled with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. Honor V30 has the basic 7nm Kirin 990, coupled with the Balong 5000 modem for 5G connectivity. It runs on Magic UI 3.0.1, based on Android 10 and is backed up by 4,200 mAh battery with 40W Honor SuperCharge.

 

For the camera, the Honor V30 features 40MP Sony IMX600 sensor with Dual OIS and laser AF, 8MP telephoto cam with 3x optical zoom, F/2.4 lens and OIS and an 8MP F/2.4 ultrawide sensor. For the front, it has 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras.

Advertisement

Honor V30 surfaces in video ahead of launch on November 26

Registrations for Honor V30 goes live in China

Honor V30, V30 Pro specifications leaked ahead of launch

Honor V30, V30 Pro launched With 40MP triple rear cameras, Kirin 990 5G

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor V30 Honor V30 Dawn Orange Honor V30 launch Honor V30 specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Infinix Hot 8 receives a new software update with WhatsApp assistant and new gesture based features

Vivo sends out invites for MWC 2020 event on February 23

Realme X2 now on open sale in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?

Realme X2 Camera Review: Is it really Good?
Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?

Realme Buds Air Review: Can it be a gamechanger?
Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies