Honor announces Honor V30 Dawn Orange colour variant

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor announced the Honor V30 smartphone last month in China in Gradient White, Black, and Blue colour options. Now Honor has announced a new colour variant for the V30 in China.



Dubbed as Dawn Orange, the new colour option will be available for purchase starting 24 December in China on Vmall, Jingdong (JD.com), Tmall, and Suning. The Honor V30 Dawn Orange colour variant will be available in two configurations - 6GB RAM + 128GB for 3299 Yuan (approximately Rs 33,500) and 8GB RAM + 128GB for 3699 Yuan (approximately Rs 37,500).



The Honor V30 features a 6.57-inch IPS LCD display that offers full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixel with a tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and 91.46 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the 7nm Kirin 990 processor coupled with 6/8 GB RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. Honor V30 has the basic 7nm Kirin 990, coupled with the Balong 5000 modem for 5G connectivity. It runs on Magic UI 3.0.1, based on Android 10 and is backed up by 4,200 mAh battery with 40W Honor SuperCharge.

For the camera, the Honor V30 features 40MP Sony IMX600 sensor with Dual OIS and laser AF, 8MP telephoto cam with 3x optical zoom, F/2.4 lens and OIS and an 8MP F/2.4 ultrawide sensor. For the front, it has 32-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual front-facing cameras.

