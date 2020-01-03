Honor 9X launch teased in India, expected to launch soon

Honor 9X comes in Midnight Black, Blue and Red colours.

Chinese smartphone brand Honor is planning to launch Honor 9X smartphone in India soon. The company has started teasing the launch of an upcoming X series smartphone which will be none other than Honor 9X.

They say that life’s all about moving on. But sometimes it is good to look back. You might look back at your X in a very different way, very soon. #HONOR #ItsMyX pic.twitter.com/3tlGojU3As — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) January 2, 2020

In a series of tweets, Honor India has revealed that the new smartphone will be launched in the country very soon. All the tweets mention ItsMyX hashtag with an image showing the X alphabet. however, an exact launch date has not been revealed by the company.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has also started teasing the Honor 9X launch on its portal which means that the smartphone will be available on the e-commerce website upon its launch in India.

Honor 9X and 9X Pro smartphones were announced in China in July last year. In China, the Honor 9X comes in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 64GB, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage priced at 1399 yuan (approx. Rs 14,0175), 1599 yuan (approx. Rs 16,020), 1899 yuan (approx. 19,025) respectively. It comes in Midnight Black, Blue and Red colours.

The Honor 9X features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display with 1080 X 2340 pixel resolution. The phone is powered by a 7nm octa-core Kirin 810 SoC with ARM Mali-G52 MP6 GPU with upto 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone has an expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD. It has 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging and it runs Android 9.0 Pie with EMUI 9.1.1 on top.

It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button. For the camera, the Honor 9X features a dual-camera setup which consists of a 48MP f/1.8 main camera and a secondary 2MP shooter for depth effects. For selfies, there is a 16MP f/2.2 front camera that uses a motorised pop-up module. The phone measures 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm and it weighs 206 grams.

The phone has various connectivity features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, GPS + GLONASS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint reader which also doubles up as a power button.