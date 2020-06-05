Advertisement

Honor 8S 2020 announced with 5.71-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio A22

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 05, 2020 11:26 am

Honor 8S 2020 features a 5.71-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.
Honor has launched a new budget-centric Honor 8S 2020 smartphone in the United Kingdom for £99.99 which is approx Rs 9,505. The smartphone is available to purchase from Honor’s official website in a single Navy Blue colour option. Honor 8S 2020 is the successor of Honor 8S which was launched last year.

Honor 8S 2020 features a 5.71-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz along with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. For optics, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed inside dew-drop notch. The phone is equipped with a dual-SIM slot and a dedicated microSD card slot.

 
Honor 8S 2020 runs on EMUI 9.0, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie with support for Google Mobile Services (GMS). It is backed by a 3020mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b /g/n, Bluetooth BT 5.0 + BLE, GPS, GLONASS, 3.5mm headphone jack and microUSB port.

