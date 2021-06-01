Advertisement

Honor 50 series confirmed to launch on June 16

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 01, 2021 11:23 am

Honor 50 series will have support for GMS (Google Mobile Services).
Honor has officially announced the launch date of the Honor 50 series of smartphones. The company will be announcing the upcoming series will be announced on June 16 in China. The series is expected to include Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, and Honor 50 Pro+ smartphones.

 

Honor has announced the launch date of the Honor 50 series on Weibo by posting a teaser video showing the phone’s camera with ring LED in close. Honor 50 Series is called “Vlog image to the beauty of the work”. So the main selling points of the series will be the Vlog camera.

Recently, the company confirmed that the Honor 50 series will be powered by the all-new Snapdragon 778G mobile platform. The Honor 50 and 50 Pro are likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chipset while the Honor 50 Pro+ may arrive with the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

 

As per leaks, Honor 50 Pro+ is likelt to come with a 6.79-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate. The chipset will be coupled with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 128 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There will also be an an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

 

The phone will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a ToF lens. The phone will be backed up by a 4,000mAh battery with 66W rapid charging and 50W wireless charging. It will be made available in three color options — Yellow, Blue, and Purple.

 

Honor 50 series will have support for GMS (Google Mobile Services) after the brand received permission to start using Google Mobile Services on its devices post the US-imposed ban on Huawei in May 2019.

Honor V40 5G announced with Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 50MP triple cameras

Honor's future phones to feature Google Services, CEO confirms

Honor V40 Lite announced with 64MP quad rear cameras, Dimensity 800U

