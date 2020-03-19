Honor 30S confirmed to launch on March 30

The brand has revealed that it is all set to launch Honor 30S in China on March 30.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone in China soon. The brand has revealed that it is all set to launch Honor 30S in China on March 30.

The company has revealed this information on its official Weibo account. The teaser image reveals that the upcoming smartphone will be a 5G smartphone. That said, there is no official information available about the upcoming smartphone. A recently leaked image revealed that the smartphone will come with an Orange and White colour options.

The leaked image reveals that the smartphone will come loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel. Honor 30S 3C certification reveals that the smartphone will come with a 5G chipset. The report highlights that the Honor 30S will be powered by the latest Kirin 820 chipset, which is a 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. The latest chipset from Huawei will compete against the likes of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset and MediaTek Dimensity series.

Furthermore, the certification reveals that the Honor 30S will come with a 40W fast charging support. The report has also revealed a render of the upcoming smartphone. The render reveals that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a LED flash. The phone will come with a gradient finish. On close inspection, it is clear that the Honor 30S will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the left hand along with volume controls. That said, there is no information about the upcoming Honor 30S, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more information.