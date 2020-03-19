  • 14:16 Mar 19, 2020

Advertisement

Honor 30S confirmed to launch on March 30

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2020 1:44 pm

Latest News

The brand has revealed that it is all set to launch Honor 30S in China on March 30.
Advertisement

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has revealed that it will be launching a new smartphone in China soon. The brand has revealed that it is all set to launch Honor 30S in China on March 30. 

 

The company has revealed this information on its official Weibo account. The teaser image reveals that the upcoming smartphone will be a 5G smartphone. That said, there is no official information available about the upcoming smartphone. A recently leaked image revealed that the smartphone will come with an Orange and White colour options. 

 

Honor 30s

Advertisement

 

The leaked image reveals that the smartphone will come loaded with a quad-camera setup at the back panel. Honor 30S 3C certification reveals that the smartphone will come with a 5G chipset. The report highlights that the Honor 30S will be powered by the latest Kirin 820 chipset, which is a 5G chipset for mid-range smartphones. The latest chipset from Huawei will compete against the likes of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G chipset and MediaTek Dimensity series.

 

Furthermore, the certification reveals that the Honor 30S will come with a 40W fast charging support. The report has also revealed a render of the upcoming smartphone. The render reveals that the phone will come with a quad-camera setup at the back panel along with a LED flash. The phone will come with a gradient finish. On close inspection, it is clear that the Honor 30S will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the left hand along with volume controls. That said, there is no information about the upcoming Honor 30S, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more information.

 

Honor 30S to feature quad-camera setup, 40W fast charging support and more

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor 9x Honor 30S

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G with 108MP quad cameras to launch in India on March 31

Realme teases new Narzo series of smartphones, launching soon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Mirror Gold colour option launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies