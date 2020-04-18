Advertisement

Honor 20E with triple-camera setup announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 18, 2020 12:18 pm

Latest News

Honor 20E is loaded with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Honor has announced the launch of a new smartphone, dubbed as Honor 20E. The smartphone comes with a price tag of €149,90, which roughly translate to Rs 12,470. 

 

The smartphone is currently listed on the Honor Italy website and it comes in two colour options including Midnight Black and Phantom Blue. Coming to the specifications, the Honor 20E is loaded with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. 

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. 

 

On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 24-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture. 

 

The Honor 20E runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s custom user interface EMUI 9.1 running on top of it. The smartphone is juiced up by a 3400mAh battery and it comes with standard 5V/2A output. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm.

 

Honor 30 launched with quad rear cameras and Kirin 985 SoC

Honor MagicWatch 2 update brings SpO2 and female cycle tracking features in India

Honor 9X Lite goes official with 6.5-inch Full HD+ display and dual rear cameras

Latest News from Honor

Tags: Honor 20E Honor 20E launch Honor 20E specs Honor 20E price Honor 20E features Honor smartphones Honor

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip receives new update with improved camera Flex Mode, April security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch

Oppo A92s announced with 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear cameras

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies