Honor 20E with triple-camera setup announced

Honor 20E is loaded with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

Honor has announced the launch of a new smartphone, dubbed as Honor 20E. The smartphone comes with a price tag of €149,90, which roughly translate to Rs 12,470.

The smartphone is currently listed on the Honor Italy website and it comes in two colour options including Midnight Black and Phantom Blue. Coming to the specifications, the Honor 20E is loaded with a 6.21-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710F processor clocked at 2.2 GHz. The smartphone is backed by a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot.

On the camera front, it is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 24-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FOV, f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 20E runs on Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s custom user interface EMUI 9.1 running on top of it. The smartphone is juiced up by a 3400mAh battery and it comes with standard 5V/2A output. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, LTE, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The phone measures 154.8 x 73.64 x 7.95 mm.