Honor 200 5G Series India Launch Teased

Honor 200 5G series has been launched in China and its India launch has now also been teased. The series consists of two smartphones, including the Honor 200 5G as well as the Honor 200 Pro 5G. Here’s everything you’d want to know about the devices.

Honor 200 5G Series: India Launch

Honor 200 5G series India launch was teased both by Honor India and its head Madhav Sheth via X. While there’s no exact release date shared as of now, the devices are mentioned to be “Coming soon”.

The devices are touted to have AI features which means they’ll come with preloaded with Magic OS 8.0. Further, they’ll also boast of enhanced camera capabilities. There’s no confirmation on whether both the devices from the series will come to India or only one of them.

Honor 200 Pro 5G: Specifications, Price

The handset is priced at CNY 3,499 (approx Rs 40,100) for the 12GB + 256GB trim, CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 43,600) for the 12GB + 512GB trim, CNY 3,999 (approx Rs 45,900) for the 16GB + 256GB model and CNY 4,499 (approx Rs 51,600) for the 16GB + 1TB model.

Honor 200 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED HDR display with 1.5K resolution (1224 x 2700 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor 200 Pro 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor paired with a 3D depth camera.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support and 66W wireless charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers, an IR Blaster and is IP55 rated as well.

Honor 200 5G: Specifications, Price

The Honor 200 5G comes in five variants: 8GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,499 (approx 28,600) , 12GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 31,000), 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 256GB priced at CNY 2,999 (approx Rs 34,100) , and finally, 16GB + 512GB at CNY 3,199 (approx Rs 36,700).

Honor 200 5G sports a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution (1200 x 2664 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 4000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 3840Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage.

For cameras, the Honor 200 5G gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 12-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 50-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS and 2.5x optical zoom. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.1 sensor.

The handset is backed up by a 5200mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The handset boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well. The Honor 200 5G does not have an IP rating.