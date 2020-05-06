Advertisement

Hammer launches two smart fitness bands in India for Rs 2,399

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 06, 2020 2:29 pm

Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band and Hammer ID128 Unisex Black Waterproof Smart Fitness Band support Bluetooth v4.0 and are compatible with devices running Android and iOS devices.
Hammer, an audio products and fitness bands manufacturer, has unveiled the Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band and Hammer ID128 Unisex Black Waterproof Smart Fitness Band in India at Rs 2399 each. Both the wearables are now available for purchase from the company website and come with 6 months Warranty.

The Hammer Fit Pro Smart Fitness Band comes with an ultralight fashionable design built with 0.96 inches LED colour HD display for a better visual experience. It is useful in tracking and monitoring almost all the daily activities like heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, calories burned, steps walked. It is 100% waterproof for stress-free use during water activities. You can use it just like a selfie stick to click the picture. You can turn on remote camera mode through app settings. It has a battery life of 24 to 36 hours.

The Hammer ID128 Unisex Black Waterproof Smart Fitness Band allows you to track all your activities and allows you to customize your own motion mode in the APP like cycling, hiking, badminton, bodybuilding, basketball, yoga, football, etc. The activity tracker allows you to adjust the screen brightness in the app. It is designed to save the life of your internal battery and optimize your display. It has 90mAh lithium battery, that requires about 2 hours to full charge with standby time up to 5-7 days.

On the unveiling of these new products, Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer said, “After engaging with our target audience, we are launching products that cater to customer’s needs and affordability. We realised that today’s youth are fitness conscious who would like to be updated about their physical activity, heart rate, blood pressure count, etc. Our product has all the features catering to these needs. However, at the same time, we have worked hard to ensure that our products are stylish keeping up with the athleisure spirit of our brand”.

