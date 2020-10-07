Advertisement

Hammer launches Pulse Smart Watch that detects COVID symptoms

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 3:50 pm

The Hammer Pulse Smart Watch is said to detect COVID symptoms as it uses the latest temperature sensor to measure body temperature 24/7.
Hammer, a consumer audio products and fitness band manufacturer, has today announced the launch of its Hammer Pulse Smart Watch in India. The wearable is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available for purchase on the company's website.

The Hammer Pulse Smart Watch is said to detect COVID symptoms as it uses the latest temperature sensor to measure body temperature 24/7 and also keeps you informed about your temperature on time. It supports Heart & blood pressure monitoring to understand the state of the body.

In addition, it has got the crystal clear HD display. It comes with the information push that notifies you about calls, text messages, Facebook and other functions. The smart watch acts as your personal wrist trainer which will vibrate synchronously and you can see the information by raising your hand.

The smartwatch is IP67 waterproof. It comes with multi-sport modes, daily step count, calories, and distance tracking. There is a Remote Camera Control which controls the phone shutter to take pictures from your wrist once the watch is paired with the app.

When your smartwatch is connected to your phone, weather forecast information is automatically synced. You can check the weather right on your smartwatch and better plan your day. There is The music controller which helps you to control your cell phone’s music easily when you are on the go or your phone is not handy.

Lastly, the sleep tracking feature helps to rejuvenate your soul and charges your body with the Multiple Sports Mode to keep you super active. The smartwatch comes with 7 days of battery life. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0 Version and is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

On the launch, Rohit Nandwani, COO, Hammer said, “We are extremely excited to launch the Smart COVID Watch- Hammer Pulse features body temperature measurement, blood oxygen, BP, etc. Seeing the demand of fitness bands in this pandemic motivated us to launch COVID watch with prompt service and rightly priced for our customers. Lead the run, beat the time, be the champ all with Hammer Pulse”.

