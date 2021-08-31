Haier launches S8 Series of AI-enabled 4K Smart LED TVs in India

Haier India has today announced the expansion of its Android LED S8 series TV in India. The new additions to the S8 series come with a 4K HDR picture quality on screen sizes – 139cm (55” inch) and 165cm (65” inch) respectively.

Haier S8 Series TV Pricing

The new Haier S8 Series TV will now be available across India at the below prices:

LE55S8HQGA | 139cm (55” inch) | INR 1,10,990

LE65S8HQGA | 165cm (65” inch) | INR 1,39,990

The Haier Android TV range comes with a metal bezel-less all-screen display and front speaker design. The front speaker system delivers a crystal-clear surround sound experience with 6 front 30W speakers.

Specifications

Inspired by Haier’s advancing technology, the new 4K HDR television series comes with the Android 9.0 version certification with AI. They can act as an IoT hub for all smart devices. It allows the users to navigate and control their connected devices seamlessly.

The series comes packed with smart features like Google Assistant that lets the user navigate the TV with just a voice command. There is also a built-in Google Chromecast for screen sharing. Furthermore, the TV can be controlled through Bluetooth Voice remote control and Android TV mobile application.

Haier’s new Android TV is the center of a home’s smart ecosystem. The IoT features allow the user to control smart devices with just a touch of a button or a voice command. The TV also incorporates a built-in Google Chromecast that allows users to cast their favourite content from their smartphone directly on the Android TV.

Haier’s new television range enables access to many popular streaming services and apps via Google Play Store. With this feature, users can enjoy content streaming, Live TV, and can also download their favourite apps. The Bluetooth 5.0 equipped remote control of the TV comes with Google Assistant voice built-in button and Hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube.

The TV has two USB ports, along with built-in Wi-Fi. On the audio front, the S8 Series TVs has a design with 6 front speakers that give a superior surround sound experience to the consumers.

Adding to the sound feature, Dolby Digital decoder optimizes the TV’s sound quality while providing a high-quality bass that enables users to relish theatre-like sound effects at their homes.