Govo GoBuds 945 TWS launched in India with 52 hours playtime, ENC and more

Govo has launched the GoBuds 945 TWS earbuds in India with features like Environmental Noise Cancellation, 52 hours of battery backup, Bluetooth v5.3, and more. The buds aim to compete with the likes of Boult Audio, BoAt and Noise in the country. Read on to know further about the earbuds.

Govo GoBuds 945: Price

The earbuds from Govo are available at an introductory price of Rs 1,199 while the original price of the product is Rs 4,999. GOVO is offering a 1-year warranty on the GoBuds 945. The earbuds can be purchased from online retail platforms such as Amazon India and in two colour options including Dark Knight and Artic Silver.

Govo GoBuds 945: Specifications

The Govo GoBuds 945 pack 12mm drivers and boast of the Chrome X finish. They connect wirelessly with devices over Bluetooth 5.3 with a connectivity range of 10 meters. The earbuds have touch controls to control navigation of music. One can use the touch controls to adjust the volume, change tracks, answer calls, and activate the voice assistant.

Next, the case of buds is backed by a 400mAh battery which can be charged via Type-C port. The earbuds can deliver up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge and 52 hours with the case. Call quality is claimed to be top-notch, thanks to the use of quad mics for supporting Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC).

The buds also have a gaming mode that can reduce the latency to 60ms. These are also IPX4 rated and support fast charge capability of 10 minutes charge for 180 minutes of playtime.