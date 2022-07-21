Global storage and colour options of Vivo V25 leaked online

Vivo is said to launch the V25 in August in global markets and the V25 Pro in September in India. Now a report has leaked the global storage and colour options of Vivo V25.

Vivo V25 Storage Details

As per tipster Paras Guglani on Twitter, in collaboration with MobileStalk, the Vivo V25 will come with 8GB RAM. There will be 128GB and 256GB inbuilt storage options. For the colour options, the phone is said to come in Diamond Black and Sunrise Gold colours. However, the marketing names of these colours may be different in India.

Earlier reports revealed that Vivo V25 will be priced at around Rs 30,000 in India. On the other hand, the Vivo V25 Pro could be launched for around Rs 40,000. The exact launch date of the new premium Vivo smartphones is unclear at the moment.

In the Vivo V25 series, reportedly four models will be there. These will include Vivo V25, Vivo V25 Pro, Vivo V25e and a 4G variant of the Vivo V25e. The tipster says that the 4G variant will not launch in India. Vivo V25 Pro 5G is said to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S15 Pro which was launched earlier this year in China.

Specs

As for the Vivo V25 specs, it will come with a 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate support. The device will feature either a Snapdragon 778G or a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery under the hood with 44W or 66W fast charging support. You get a flat frame design, similar to the Vivo V23.

On the back, the phone will have a 16MP front camera. The rear camera setup will be the same as the V25 Pro. Other details of the phone remain unclear at the moment. As for the Pro model, it will have a Dimensity 8100 processor, a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear cameras with a 50-megapixel primary lens and more.