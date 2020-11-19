Gionee M12 goes official with quad rear cameras, 5,100mAh battery

The Gionee M12 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Gionee has announced the launch of a new smartphone in Nigeria dubbed as Gionee M12. The smartphone comes with a price tag of NGN 75,000 (approx. Rs 14,500) for the Helio P22 version and MediaTek Helio A25 for NGN 69,000 (approx. Rs 13,300). It comes in Dazzling Black and Magic Green colours.



The Gionee M12 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22/ A25 processor. The Helio A25 chipset edition of the Gionee M12 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.



The Helio P22 powered model has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be further expanded using micro SD card slot. On the camera front, the phone features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 5-megapixel 115-degree ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The Gionee M12 features a 5100mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at back.



On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.