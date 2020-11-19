Advertisement

Gionee M12 goes official with quad rear cameras, 5,100mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 19, 2020 12:50 pm

Latest News

The Gionee M12 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
Advertisement

Gionee has announced the launch of a new smartphone in Nigeria dubbed as Gionee M12. The smartphone comes with a price tag of NGN 75,000 (approx. Rs 14,500) for the Helio P22 version and MediaTek Helio A25 for NGN 69,000 (approx. Rs 13,300). It comes in Dazzling Black and Magic Green colours.

The Gionee M12 is loaded with a 6.55-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22/ A25 processor. The Helio A25 chipset edition of the Gionee M12 has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The Helio P22 powered model has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, which can be further expanded using micro SD card slot. On the camera front, the phone features a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.79 aperture, 5-megapixel 115-degree ultra-wide lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The Gionee M12 features a 5100mAh battery with 10W charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. It comes with a fingerprint scanner at back.
 
On the connectivity front, it supports dual SIM, 4G LTE, WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.


Gionee K3 Pro announced with Helio P60 chipset and 4,000mAh battery

Gionee Max with 5000mAh battery launched in India

Gionee M30 with massive 10,000mAh battery announced

Gionee M12 Pro launched with Helio P60 SoC, triple rear cameras

Latest News from Gionee

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Oppo A33 gets a price cut

Who will win the Rollable smartphone race - LG, Oppo or Samsung?

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies