Gionee Gbuddy 10,000mah Power Bank launched for Rs 1,299

Gionee has launched its Gbuddy 10000mAh wireless charging power bank for Rs 1299. The powerbank is now available for purchase on Amazon India and it comes in a single Black colour.



Gionee 10000mAh Li-Polymer wireless charging power bank comes with a 6 months warranty. With 12W wireless fast charging, this power bank charges your devices wirelessly and through USB port simultaneously. It is compatible with iPhones and all android devices, tablets, cameras & iPods, etc.



Gionee Wireless Power Bank features a Digital Power Meter which lets you aware of the charging level. Carrying the model number PB10K1WL, the power bank is featuring single USB-A output (5V 2.4A), a micro USB input (5V 2A) and a USB Type-C input (5V 2A). It takes approx. 5.5 hours Charging time.



With this power bank, time taken to charge a 3000mAh phone battery is 1.5 Hrs and can charge 2.2 times and a 4000mAh phone battery takes 2 Hrs and can charge 1.7 times .



The Power Bank has a metal body and is designed to fit comfortably in your palm or pocket. It measures and 1.5 x 6.8 x 13.8 cm and it weighs 245 grams. The power bank comes with 1 unit of power bank, 1 micro USB cable, user manual, and a warranty card.