Gionee Gbuddy 10,000mah Power Bank launched for Rs 1,299

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 4:30 pm

Latest News

Gionee 10000mAh Li-Polymer wireless charging power bank comes with a 6 months warranty.
Gionee has launched its Gbuddy 10000mAh wireless charging power bank for Rs 1299. The powerbank is now available for purchase on Amazon India and it comes in a single Black colour.

Gionee 10000mAh Li-Polymer wireless charging power bank comes with a 6 months warranty. With 12W wireless fast charging, this power bank charges your devices wirelessly and through USB port simultaneously. It is compatible with iPhones and all android devices, tablets, cameras & iPods, etc.

Gionee Wireless Power Bank features a Digital Power Meter which lets you aware of the charging level. Carrying the model number PB10K1WL, the power bank is featuring single USB-A output (5V 2.4A), a micro USB input (5V 2A) and a USB Type-C input (5V 2A). It takes approx. 5.5 hours Charging time.

With this power bank, time taken to charge a 3000mAh phone battery is 1.5 Hrs and can charge 2.2 times and a 4000mAh phone battery takes 2 Hrs and can charge 1.7 times .

The Power Bank has a metal body and is designed to fit comfortably in your palm or pocket. It measures and 1.5 x 6.8 x 13.8 cm and it weighs 245 grams. The power bank comes with 1 unit of power bank, 1 micro USB cable, user manual, and a warranty card.

Latest News from Gionee

