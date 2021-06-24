Advertisement

Five new Nokia phones might soon launch in India

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2021 6:07 pm

Latest News

Five new Nokia phones could soon be launching in India considering they have appeared on Nokia's Country-specific SAR values page for India.
Advertisement

HMD Global had launched six new smartphones under its portfolio back in April, including the Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and the Nokia X20. While none of them were launched in India, it seems like five of them might soon make their way to the country.

 

Earlier this week, NokiaMob had spotted SAR values of the Nokia X10 and X20 for the Indian region on Nokia's global website that suggested imminent launch. Now, SAR value for three of the other smartphones, including the Nokia C20, Nokia G10, and the Nokia G20, have been spotted on the same website, suggesting an announcement could be in tow soon. 

 

The global website of Nokia shows country-specific SAR values for its smartphones, and for India, the five new phones to join the list include Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20. 

 

Advertisement

There's no official announcements regarding the launch timeline of the devices in India. However, the listing suggests HMD Global could soon announce the launch for India. 

 

The Nokia X20 and the X10 come with a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and flicker-free dimming. Both are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM for Nokia X20 and up to 6GB for Nokia X10, along with 128GB of onboard storage options for both.

 

The Nokia X10 and X20 pack a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphones run on Android 11 out of the box with 3 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-Band Wifi, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include OZO Audio, Google Assistant key, and IP52 rating for the Nokia X10.

Nokia launches Nokia X20, X10, G20, G10, C20 and C10 smartphones

Nokia G10, G20 launch imminent in India, get BIS certification

Nokia 2720 V Flip dual screen flip phone announced

Nokia X20 will get Android 12 Developer Preview build later this year

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio launches JioPhone NEXT smartphone in partnership with Google, amongst other announcements

Vivo V21e 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700 SoC, 8GB RAM and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies