Five new Nokia phones might soon launch in India

Five new Nokia phones could soon be launching in India considering they have appeared on Nokia's Country-specific SAR values page for India.

Advertisement

HMD Global had launched six new smartphones under its portfolio back in April, including the Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and the Nokia X20. While none of them were launched in India, it seems like five of them might soon make their way to the country.

Earlier this week, NokiaMob had spotted SAR values of the Nokia X10 and X20 for the Indian region on Nokia's global website that suggested imminent launch. Now, SAR value for three of the other smartphones, including the Nokia C20, Nokia G10, and the Nokia G20, have been spotted on the same website, suggesting an announcement could be in tow soon.

The global website of Nokia shows country-specific SAR values for its smartphones, and for India, the five new phones to join the list include Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20.

Advertisement

There's no official announcements regarding the launch timeline of the devices in India. However, the listing suggests HMD Global could soon announce the launch for India.

The Nokia X20 and the X10 come with a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and flicker-free dimming. Both are powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM for Nokia X20 and up to 6GB for Nokia X10, along with 128GB of onboard storage options for both.

The Nokia X10 and X20 pack a 4470mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The smartphones run on Android 11 out of the box with 3 years of guaranteed updates. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Dual-Band Wifi, NFC, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port for charging, Bluetooth 5.0. Additional features include OZO Audio, Google Assistant key, and IP52 rating for the Nokia X10.