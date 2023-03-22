Fire-boltt Legend smartwatch, Realme C55 debut in India; Realme 10T also launched

Fire-boltt has launched a new smartwatch in India, called the Legend. It is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a female cycle tracker. It can also track more than 120 sports modes. Meanwhile, Realme debuted a new budget smartphone called the Realme C55 in India. The new device comes with Mini Capsule, a dynamic island-like notch which we saw in iPhone 14 Pro series. The brand also launched the Realme 10T in Thailand.

Fire-boltt Legend: Price, Specs

The Fire-Boltt Legend is priced at Rs 2,499 and comes in Black, Silver Grey, Gold Pink, Champagne Gold, and Light Gold Red colours. The wearable device is available for purchase from the brand’s official website and Flipkart.

The watch sports a large 1.39-inch p display bearing an HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It is IP67-certified water-resistant and there are two physical buttons on the right side. The watch has built-in games as well.

To measure health metrics, the Fire-Boltt Legend is equipped with a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, and a sleep tracker and also packs support for 120+ sports modes. As the watch supports Bluetooth calling, you get a built-in mic and speaker for voice calling.

The smartwatch offers access to call history, a quick dialpad, and sync contacts. There is also voice assistant support. The wearable device is backed by a 380mAh battery unit that is claimed to last 7 days on a single charge. The smartwatch packs other convenient features like music and camera control, weather updates, notifications, and more.

Realme C55: Price, Specs

The Realme C55 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 64GB and Rs 13,999 for the 8GB + 128GB trim in India. Realme is offering ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank customers up to Rs 1000 discount on the purchase of the device.

Starting March 28, the Realme C55 will be available exclusively via Flipkart and Realme Store in India. Customers can also pre-order the device already. It comes in Sunshower and Rainy Night colours.

The Realme C55 sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with Full-HD+ resolution, 680 nits peak brightness, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The punch-hole camera cutout on the front is integrated with a mini capsule that can show you essential information in the form of a pill shaped cutout.

Then, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 64 MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s an 8MP sensor on the front for selfies. It packs a large 5000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The Realme device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC under the hood paired with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage which is expandable via a microSD card. It further gets a USB-C port for charging and support for USB 2.0 data transfer, alongside a 3.5mm audio jack and speaker grille. It runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13.

Realme 10T 5G: Price, Specs

The Realme 10T 5G has launched in two variants, including 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for THB 6,999 (approx Rs 16,800) and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage for THB 8,999 (approx Rs 21,600). It comes in two shades, such as Electric Black and Dash Blue.

The Realme 10T 5G sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD full HD+ display with 1080 × 2400 pixel resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the display panel has peak brightness levels of 400 nits.

It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset coupled with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In addition, the storage is expandable up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone comes equipped with a triple camera setup. It comprises a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and PDAF, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with an f/2.4 aperture. In addition, there’s an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that has 18W Dart fast charging support.

The Realme phone runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. The phone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also has face recognition as well.