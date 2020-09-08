Advertisement

Facebook Introduces New AR Glass Prototype

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : September 08, 2020 9:46 am

Latest News

This prototype is equipped with headphones and microphones to capture the noise in the surroundings
Advertisement

Augmented reality, according to researchers, is going to be the next big thing in the history of technology because of the amazing use cases it can provide. For starters, AR is a technology which creates and helps you see stuff which isn't there.

 

Facebook has come up with something that sounds crazy which is an AR glasses that can help you hear very well. Adding to this, people at Facebook say that it almost seems magical when you try it out. Why 'almost'? because these glasses are just prototypes and are under development. This prototype is equipped with headphones and microphones to capture the noise in the surroundings.

Advertisement

 

The glasses tracks the movement of user's head and eyes and visualizes what they're trying to hear. It later processes the input, does magic behind the scenes, and improves the overall sound. The end goal is to give users the ability to hear better in low to extremely noisy conditions by diminishing the background noises.

 

Now, this might not sound groundbreaking but, when we think about it, let's say you're in a crowded place talking to a person. As humans, we tend to miss a lot of words what the person is saying due to less concentration due to noises.

 

These glasses can let you hear better so that you can focus on a better understanding of what the other person is saying. The same can be applied to the opposite person.

 

The tech giant will also organise its annual conference 'Facebook Connect' on September 16 and everyone can attend it free of cost. 

 

In a post on Thursday, the team that works on audio, at Facebook's labs said they're working with two goals in mind; The primary one is to create virtual sounds that cannot be distinguished from reality, and the other, slightly more ambitious, is to "redefine human hearing."

 

To redefine human hearing, the researchers analyzed how your brain determines where a sound is coming from. That involves numerous factors, including the geometry of the room you're in, the shape of your ears, different volume of sound in each ear, and the fact that one of your ears hears the sound slightly before the other.

 

While the researchers are still trying to improve the algorithms, people who tried this tech said it's pretty great.

Instagram's Suggested Posts: Good or Bad?

Why Facebook may not like one feature of iOS14?

Instagram adds dedicated tab for Reels in India

Latest News from Facebook

You might like this

Tags: Facebook

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Smart Band with colour display, up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 1599

boAt Rockerz 335 wireless neckband headphones launched for Rs 1999

Motorola launches two new Soundbars at a starting price of Rs 7,499

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform

Fau:G update, Samsung Curd Maestro, Huawei - More trouble, oppo Short video platform
PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek

PUGB on VPN, Real 6 priced drop, Poco M2, Mediatek
Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop

Lava Z93 Plus launch delayed?, PM twitter account hacked, Samsung Galaxy Laptop
Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression

Oppo F17 Pro: 1st Impression
Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A

Pubg Banned in India, Netflix added to Jio, Flipkart wholesale ecom, Redmi 9A
Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Oneplus CEO moves to Oppo, Airtel broadband tariff, PubG bans Cheaters

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies