Facebook Introduces New AR Glass Prototype

Augmented reality, according to researchers, is going to be the next big thing in the history of technology because of the amazing use cases it can provide. For starters, AR is a technology which creates and helps you see stuff which isn't there.

Facebook has come up with something that sounds crazy which is an AR glasses that can help you hear very well. Adding to this, people at Facebook say that it almost seems magical when you try it out. Why 'almost'? because these glasses are just prototypes and are under development. This prototype is equipped with headphones and microphones to capture the noise in the surroundings.

The glasses tracks the movement of user's head and eyes and visualizes what they're trying to hear. It later processes the input, does magic behind the scenes, and improves the overall sound. The end goal is to give users the ability to hear better in low to extremely noisy conditions by diminishing the background noises.

Now, this might not sound groundbreaking but, when we think about it, let's say you're in a crowded place talking to a person. As humans, we tend to miss a lot of words what the person is saying due to less concentration due to noises.

These glasses can let you hear better so that you can focus on a better understanding of what the other person is saying. The same can be applied to the opposite person.

The tech giant will also organise its annual conference 'Facebook Connect' on September 16 and everyone can attend it free of cost.

In a post on Thursday, the team that works on audio, at Facebook's labs said they're working with two goals in mind; The primary one is to create virtual sounds that cannot be distinguished from reality, and the other, slightly more ambitious, is to "redefine human hearing."

To redefine human hearing, the researchers analyzed how your brain determines where a sound is coming from. That involves numerous factors, including the geometry of the room you're in, the shape of your ears, different volume of sound in each ear, and the fact that one of your ears hears the sound slightly before the other.

While the researchers are still trying to improve the algorithms, people who tried this tech said it's pretty great.