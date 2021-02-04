Advertisement

ESPNcricinfo and Realme partner for the India-England series, get a chance to win Realme X7 5G phone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2021 3:45 pm

ESPNcricinfo will institute an exclusive integration segment titled Realme Power of 5, created and taken live on the Match Day show.
ESPNcricinfo has today announced its partnership with Realme for the ongoing India-England series. The brands have joined hands in a collaboration that spans across Match Day editions (including pre-match, mid-match, and post-match) for all 12 matches.

ESPNcricinfo will institute an exclusive integration segment titled Realme Power of 5, created and taken live on the Match Day show. As part of this segment, an interactive contest will be initiated between the host and guest experts – some of the best voices in international cricket, including Gautam Gambhir and Ian Bell among others.

The guests and host will engage in a time-bound pop-quiz, counted down on the new Realme X7 5G and X7 PRO 5G smartphones. ESPNcricinfo anchors will be among the first ones to use and experience the future with the newly launched Realme smartphones. The integration will be positioned into pre-match shows during T20Is and ODIs, as well as the lunch show for Test matches.

Keeping in line with ESPNcricinfo’s priority of creating engaging fan-focused conversations and shows, the brands will also build on further engagement through a unique cricket-focused quiz for top experts on the show. The quiz will also be extended to cricket fans on ESPNcricinfo’s Facebook page, where informed and lucky fans stand a chance to win the newly launched Realme X7 5G phone! Additionally, to allow users to join in and try their luck each time, the quiz is refreshed with every match in the series.

Commenting on the association, Akshaya Kolhe, Head of Sales, ESPN South Asia said, “We're excited to partner with Realme, enabling us to consistently deliver exciting, innovative and engaging cricket content, true to the DNA of ESPNcricinfo. This association highlights our efforts to create scalable relationships with brands, and supplements our commitment to engage fans by going scores se lot more. The collaboration is also a natural and meaningful fit to the show and gives more reasons for our fans to follow the show.”

Madhav Sheth - VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India & Europe added, “ESPNcricinfo appeals to all kinds of cricket fans, making it one of the most sought-after platforms for fans to experience the passion of cricket. Through this partnership, Realme will bring a new dimension of viewing for cricket fans who desire a fantastic overall experience on their smartphones. This particular association also reflects our efforts towards scaling our offerings for the customers in the country. Cricket is known to be one of India’s most unifying events in capturing consumer attention, and with the oncoming India-England series, Realme is excited to engage with such an event and partnership.”

