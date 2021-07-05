Dizo Star 500, Star 300 launched in India

Realme’s Dizo brand is launching its second set of products in India. The Dizo Star 500 and the Star 300 are two new feature phones from the company. The company made a debut in India last week with the launch of audio products.

Dizo Star 500, Star 300 Pricing

The Star 500 is priced at Rs 1,799 in India and comes in a green colour. The Dizo Star 300 is priced at Rs 1299 and comes in Blue colour.

Dizo Star 500, Star 300 Specifications

The Dizo Star 500 has a 2.8-inch screen while the Dizo Star 300 has a 1.77-inch display. While the Star 500 gets a bigger screen, it gets a smaller battery at 1900mAh. On the other hand, the Dizo Star 300 gets a 2550mAh battery. Both the phones charge at 5W speeds.

The Star 300 has a rectangular camera array while the Star 500 has a circular one. These arrays have a single 0.3-megapixel sensor along with an LED flash. Both the phones have 2G dual-SIM support. You get 32MB of RAM and can expand the 32MB of storage up to 64GB via a microSD card on both of them. There’s also a 3.5mm audio jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.

The Star 500 gets support for Indian languages such as Hindi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, and Kannada. English is supported as well. The Star 300 gets support for a few more languages including Bengali and Punjabi. Additional features include Bluetooth, alarm, calendar, sound recorder, a file manager, FM radio, and a music player.

Regarding its recent launches, it launched two audio products include the Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones and the Dizo Wireless neckband. In addition, the Dizo brand will offer more affordable products compared to Realme’s own audio products. The Dizo GoPods D TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,599.