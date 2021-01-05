Advertisement

Data of over 10 crore Credit/Debit cardholders leaked on Dark Web

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 12:49 pm

Latest News

As per a new report, the data breach has took place on Juspay's servers that processes payments for a plethora of companies in India as well as on a global scale.
Advertisement

In an attack on Juspay's servers, security researchers have found that data of over 10 crore credit and debit cardholders has been leaked on the dark Web. The leaked data reportedly includes full names,  email addresses, and phone numbers of the cardholders, along with the first and last four digits of their cards.

 

Juspay processes transactions for a host of companies including Amazon India, Swiggy, MakeMyTrip, etc. The data compromised seems to cover transactions that took place between March 2017 and August 2020 as per the data that has been shared with Gadgets360. 

 

The report, however, suggests that particular transaction or order details are not a part of the leak. Cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia discovered the leaked data that was being sold on Telegram in exchange for bitcoins as the payment method. He told Gadgets 360 that the leaked data was on sale on the dark Web by a hacker.

 

Advertisement

Juspay has confirmed the leakage of data to Gadgets360 but hasn't provided any particular information about the same. Juspay founder Vimal Kumar told Gadgets 360 that, "On 18 August 2020, an unauthorised attempt on our servers was detected and terminated when in progress. No card numbers, financial credentials or transaction data were compromised. Some data records containing non-anonymised, plain-text email and phone numbers were compromised, which form a fraction of the 10 crore data records,” Juspay founder Vimal Kumar said. 

 

Read More: Data of 7 million cardholders leaked on dark web 

 

"The masked card data (which is not sensitive) has 2 Cr user records. Our card vault, in a different PCI-compliant system with encrypted card data, was never accessed", he added. 

 

As per Rajaharia, the security side of Juspay is still not that sound. He told Gadgets 360 that he noticed a configuration issue on the company's site that currently redirects to malicious websites.

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC announced, expected to debut on affordable smartphones

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) revealed in renders

LG launches new LG TONEFREE FN7, FN6 Truly Wireless Earbuds, going on sale today

Xiaomi Mi 10i launched in India at a starting price of Rs 20,999

Vaio to make comeback in India on 15 January 2021

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung to continue production of LCDs for an indefinite period

Indian Cloud Storage service 'Digiboxx' launched by NITI Aayog

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies