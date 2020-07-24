Corning Gorilla Glass Vitus announced as the toughest Gorilla Glass

The latest glass is said to be the toughest Gorilla Glass developed by the company for mobile electronics.

Advertisement

Corning has announced the launch of its latest toughened glass technology known as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The latest glass is said to be the toughest Gorilla Glass developed by the company for mobile electronics.

The company has revealed that Samsung will be the first customer to adopt the latest Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. This simply means that the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will be the first set of smartphones that will come with Gorilla Glass Victus.

“Corning’s extensive consumer research has shown that improved drop and scratch performance are key components of consumer purchasing decisions,” said John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics.

Advertisement

The company has revealed that Gorilla Glass Victus achieved drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. . Gorilla Glass Victus also surpasses Corning Gorilla Glass 6 with up to a 2X improvement in scratch resistance. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4X better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses.

The company has revealed that in three markets including China, India and th US, durability is considered as an important aspect for smartphones. When tested against features such as screen size, camera quality, and device thinness, durability was twice as important, and consumers were willing to pay a premium for improved durability. Additionally, Corning has analyzed feedback from more than 90,000 consumers indicating that the importance of drop and scratch performance has nearly doubled in seven years.

“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices,” Bayne said. “Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus.”