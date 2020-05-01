Coolpad specs revealed, features Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4,000mAh battery

Coolpad N11 is powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset.

Coolpad launched its first 5G smartphone - Coolpad Legacy 5G at the CES 2020 held earlier this year. Now a new smartphone called the Coolpad N11 has been found listed on the official website (Chinese version) of the company with some of its key specs.



As per the website, Coolpad N11 comes in a Black colour and has a punch-hole design at the top-left corner of the display. The phone will be backed up by a 4,000Ah battery, however fast charge support is not known at the moment.



Under the hood, Coolpad N11 is powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset. At the back, the phone is equipped with a triple camera setup with an LED flash. The rear also features a fingerprint scanner for security.



As of now, no other specs of the Coolpad N11 are known. At present, Coolpad official has not announced the specific release time and availability of the N11 smartphone.



To recall, the Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. Under the hood, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and internal storage of 64 GB. It is backed up by 4,000mAh capacity with support for 18W fast charging and it runs Android 10 overlaid with the company’s custom UI.



Coolpad Legacy 5G comes with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for video calling and selfies. It also comes with a face-unlock feature.





Source