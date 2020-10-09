Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 6 teased to launch in India with triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 09, 2020 11:42 am

Latest News

Coolpad Cool 6 will be equipped with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor.
Advertisement

Coolpad is all set to launch a new smartphone in India soon. Dubbed as Coolpad Cool 6, the phone will be exclusively available on Amazon.

The product page for the Coolpad Cool 6 is already made live on Amazon India with 'Coming soon' message. It is expected that the phone will launch around Amazon’s Great Indian Festival starting October 17.

Coolpad Cool 6 will come with triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, pop-up selfie camera and more.

As per the image shown on Amazon, Coolpad Cool 6 will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the device. Further, the front panel features a pop-up selfie camera. The listing reveals that the phone will come in two colour options including Blue and Silver.

Coming to specifications, the Amazon listing reveals that Coolpad Cool 6 will be equipped with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera will come with different modes including Night Mode, HDR, UHD, Pro, Panorama and Intelligent scanning.

 

On the front, there is a 21-megapixel pop-up selfie camera which will come with Night Mode, HDR, UHD Pro Mode, Filters and Beauty mode.

Moving on the Amazon listing further confirms that Coolpad Cool 6 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The phone will come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Apart from these details, the listing does not tell us anything about the display, battery and operating system. We expect these details to surface soon ahead of the official launch.

Coolpad last launched Cool 5 last year in India for Rs 7,999. It comes with 6.22-inch HD+ TFT-IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, dewdrop notch and 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The device runs on Android 9 Pie and is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with fast charging.

Cool 5 equips a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary and 2MP depth-sensing camera. There’s a 16 MP AI Beauty Selfie camera on the front inside the dewdrop display.



Advertisement

Coolpad Cool 5 launched in India with Mediatek Helio P22 SoC

Coolpad Cool 10 with MediaTek Helio P30 chipset announced

Coolpad Cool 12A is now official with 4000mAh battery, 16MP dual rear cameras

Latest News from Coolpad

You might like this

Tags: Coolpad

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Nokia reveals Android 11 update schedule for these smartphones

Nokia 5.1 Android 10 update starts rolling out

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab

airtel Xtreme, Paytm mini Store, Amazon Fire Tv gets live Tv tab
Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon

Amazon to book rail tickets, PubG retry tough, Samsung Galaxy M31 prime coming soon
Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies