Coolpad Cool 6 teased to launch in India with triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Coolpad Cool 6 will be equipped with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor.

Advertisement

Coolpad is all set to launch a new smartphone in India soon. Dubbed as Coolpad Cool 6, the phone will be exclusively available on Amazon.



The product page for the Coolpad Cool 6 is already made live on Amazon India with 'Coming soon' message. It is expected that the phone will launch around Amazon’s Great Indian Festival starting October 17.



Coolpad Cool 6 will come with triple rear camera, MediaTek Helio P70 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, pop-up selfie camera and more.



As per the image shown on Amazon, Coolpad Cool 6 will come with a triple-camera setup at the rear. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the rear of the device. Further, the front panel features a pop-up selfie camera. The listing reveals that the phone will come in two colour options including Blue and Silver.



Coming to specifications, the Amazon listing reveals that Coolpad Cool 6 will be equipped with a triple AI camera with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens, 2-megapixel secondary shooter, and another 2-megapixel sensor. The rear camera will come with different modes including Night Mode, HDR, UHD, Pro, Panorama and Intelligent scanning.

On the front, there is a 21-megapixel pop-up selfie camera which will come with Night Mode, HDR, UHD Pro Mode, Filters and Beauty mode.



Moving on the Amazon listing further confirms that Coolpad Cool 6 will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The phone will come in two variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.



Apart from these details, the listing does not tell us anything about the display, battery and operating system. We expect these details to surface soon ahead of the official launch.



Coolpad last launched Cool 5 last year in India for Rs 7,999. It comes with 6.22-inch HD+ TFT-IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, dewdrop notch and 1520 x 720 pixels resolution. The phone is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The device runs on Android 9 Pie and is fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with fast charging.



Cool 5 equips a dual-camera setup at the back comprising of a 13MP primary and 2MP depth-sensing camera. There’s a 16 MP AI Beauty Selfie camera on the front inside the dewdrop display.









Advertisement