ChatGPT App on Windows is Now Available

OpenAI has announced the launch of ChatGPT app on Windows as a preview release which is available to a select set of users only, as of now. The release of ChatGPT app on Windows comes after the company also launched a ChatGPT app on macOS earlier this year.

As announced on X, ChatGPT Plus, Enterprise, Team, and Edu users can start testing an early version of the Windows desktop app. One can get faster access to ChatGPT on their PC with the Alt + Space shortcut which will trigger the AI chatbot. OpenAI says it “plans to launch the full experience to all ChatGPT users later this year.” The app is currently available to download via the Microsoft Store, but only for the specified users.

The app description reads, “With the official ChatGPT desktop app, you can chat about files and photos. This app brings you the newest model improvements from OpenAI, including access to OpenAI o1-preview, our newest and smartest model.

Do more on your PC with ChatGPT:

Instant answers—Use the [Alt + Space] keyboard shortcut for faster access to ChatGPT

Stay productive—Keep ChatGPT easily accessible next to your open apps with the companion window

Upload files and photos—Summarize and analyze multiple documents

Get professional input—Brainstorm marketing copy or a business plan

Creative inspiration—Get birthday gift ideas or create a personalized greeting card with DALL-E.”

As for the compatibility, the Microsoft Store listing for the app notes that it is compatible with Windows 10 version 17763.0 or higher.

During the launch of the macOS app, OpenAI confirmed support for the Voice Mode that has been available in ChatGPT at launch. It also confirmed that GPT-4o’s new audio and video capabilities are coming in the future. Its unclear when the same would be made available for the Windows app.