Budget Phones Compared: Vivo T4x 5G and Realme P3x 5G

Vivo T4x 5G and Realme P3x 5G are two budget devices from the Chinese brands that are identically priced and claim to offer the best value for your money. But which one of them does it the best? Here we’ll compare the two devices and help you make a decision for your next purchase.

Display

Realme P3x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Vivo T4x 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits peak brightness, 393 PPI, and TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.

While the two panels look identical, we’ll give the win to the Vivo T4x 5G solely because it has a peak brightness value on paper. While 100 nits won’t make for a drastic difference, it’s still better than Realme’s device.

Performance and Software

The Realme P3x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB via a dedicated slot. It comes with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

The Vivo T4x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Processor. It comes with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. The device runs on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15.

Clearly, the Vivo T4x 5G is once again the better pick due to the better chipset, a higher storage option on offer, and faster storage as well. Software would be a subjective choice but in our experience, Realme UI is smoother and more stable than FunTouch OS. Both devices will get 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

Battery and Cameras

The Realme is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and reverse wired charging support. The Vivo T4x 5G is backed up by a 6,500mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support.

Both Vivo T4x 5G and Realme P3x 5G are backed up by a huge battery but the former packs a superior cell in terms of size. While it charges slower than Realme’s device, we believe it’s the better choice since a longer battery life is more valuable than faster charging.

For optics, Realme’s device gets dual cameras at the back, including a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie shooter that has an 80-degree field of view and an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo T4x 5G also features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. There is an 8MP f/2.05 shooter on the front for selfies.

The Vivo T4x 5G and Realme P3x 5G sport the same sensor setup and in that case, it would depend on software optimisation to choose the one which shoots better photos. Because we haven’t tested the devices side-by-side, we can’t comment on which one of them offers a superior camera experience over the other.

Verdict

The Realme P3x 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and the 8GB + 128GB model carries a price tag of Rs 14,999.

The Vivo T4x 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

The Vivo T4x 5G offers a much better value for the same price as Realme P3x 5G in most areas including display, battery, storage, RAM, and chipset. Realme’s device can only be considered if you have a preference for their Realme UI but if you don’t, Vivo T4x 5G will serve you well.