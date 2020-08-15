Best Tech to Buy this Independence Day: 5 Best Deals on Gadgets

Tech lovers rejoice while India celebrates its 74th Independence Day

What could be a better day than celebrating Independence day by gifting yourself or your loved one a gadget that they've always wished to have? There are a lot of gadgets that are currently on sale with great discounts, which might interest you.

Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Alpha Flagship, the Redmi K20 Pro received a lot of love last year and it still remains to be one of the best offerings under ₹23,000. The device comes powered by the Snapdragon 855, 8/128GB of storage, a 60Hz AMOLED display which is kind of a bummer in 2020, and a massive 4000mAh battery. The device has received two price-cuts till now which brings the price down to just ₹22,999 from ₹27,999. If you are looking for a good phone under ₹23,000, the Redmi K20 Pro is for you.

You can buy the device on both Amazon and Flipkart.

JBL C100TWS

The JBL C100TWS is one of the most affordable, good sound earphones. Priced at just ₹3,499 (₹4,000 is the normal price) the earbuds offer good overall sound for the price. They also support quick pairing when connecting just the right earbud will automatically trigger the left earbud to get connected. The company also claims that 15 minutes of charge can give up to 1 hour of music playback which is impressive. The total battery with the case is supposed to offer around 17 hours of battery life.

You can buy this TWS on Flipkart.

boAt Rockerz 255F

These are one of the cheapest wireless neckband style earphones that you can find currently. Sound quality-wise the vocals sound muddy with bass overpowering them but, they perform well when it comes to the call quality. The battery life is rated 6 hours which is pretty decent too. Overall, it's a pretty great earphone for ₹999, for someone looking for "a cheap wireless earphone that works."

You can buy it from Amazon or Flipkart. The regular price of these is ₹1,299.

iPhone SE 2020

This budget offering from Apple has recently received a price cut bringing its price down to ₹37,900 from ₹42,500 after which it has become an exceptional Value for money Apple device. Thanks to the A13 Bionic, it is one of the most powerful affordable smartphones in the market. Apart from that, it's compact and can easily fit in your hands. The iPhone SE 2020 offers one of the best price-to-performance ratios in the current smartphone scene.

The phone is available on Flipkart.

Kingston A400 240GB Laptop SSD

Solid State Drives make your computer faster and there's no better time to invest in one other than this day. The A400 offers up to 500Mb/s of speeds and comes with a SATA III interface. For ₹2,860 compared to ₹3,200 on normal days, this SSD is for those who are tight on budget and need an SSD that can get the job done.

You can buy it on Amazon.