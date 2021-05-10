Asus ZenFone 8 detailed specifications surface ahead of May 12 launch

The Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications have now been leaked in full which tell us it will have 120Hz AMOLED display, 30W fast charging, triple cameras and more

The Asus ZenFone 8 series is set to launch two days from now and the smartphone has been leaked extensively in the past. A new leak has now spilled over the beans regarding the specifications of the ZenFone 8 which will be the smaller phone in the series.

The leak comes from tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter which basically confirms what the ZenFone 8 will bring to the table. The ZenFone 8 will have a 5.92-inch display and will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to compete with the likes of Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo and more.

Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Asus ZenFone 8 will have a smaller form factor with a 5.92-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display that will support 120Hz refresh rate, have an under-display fingerprint sensor, and will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

It will draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. There will be a triple-camera system on the back which will consist of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens and another Macro sensor. The camera will have support for 8K video recording. There will be a 12MP front facing camera.

The ZenFone 8 houses a 4,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging speeds. It will come with a 3.5mm headphone jack that will support Hi-Fi Audio. Connecticity features include USB-C port, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and will also feature FM Radio. The device measures 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm and weighs just 169 grams. Additional features include 3 mics, OZO Audio and a linear vibration motor. It will run ZenUI 8 based on Android 11.