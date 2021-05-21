Advertisement

Asus 8Z series to launch in India soon

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 21, 2021 11:59 am

Latest News

The series was to be launched in India on May 13, but Asus postponed the launch due to the second wave of Covid 19 in India.
Advertisement

Asus introduced the Zenfone 8 series including the Asus Zenfone 8, and Zenfone 8 Flip globally recently. They are likely to launch as Asus 8Z and 8Z Flip in India. Now seems like the series will be launching in India soon.

 

Asus 8Z and 8Z Flip support pages were briefly live on the company’s India website, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The pages however did not reveal any details about the specifications of both the phones but it confirms their launch in India soon.

Advertisement

 

The series was to be launched in India on May 13, but Asus postponed the launch due to the second wave of Covid 19 in India.

 

Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications

 

Asus Zenfone 8 sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for 30W fast charging. There's also an optical under-display fingerprint scanner. 

 

Asus Zenfone 8 runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. 

 

It comes with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.

 

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip Specifications

 

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip features a 6.67″ FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 200Hz touch sampling rate, 110% DCI-P3, 1000-nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. 

 

The phone is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable on this phone via the MicroSD card slot up to 2TB. 

 

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip has a triple camera setup on the back including the same 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, PDAF along with a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 113-degree FoV. The third sensor is an 8MP OmniVision OV08A telephoto camera that offers 3x magnification (80 mm focal length) and up to 12x digital zoom. 

 

 

 

 

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip, ZenFone 8 renders and specifications leaked, to retain the flip camera module

Asus ZenFone 8 detailed specifications surface ahead of May 12 launch

Asus ZenFone 8, ZenFone 8 Flip announced with Snapdragon 888, 30W fast charging and more

Asus Zenfone 8 could launch in India as Asus 8Z

Latest News from Asus

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G key specs, pricing, and official renders surface

Oneplus extends warranty of its products until 30th June

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies