Asus 8Z series to launch in India soon

The series was to be launched in India on May 13, but Asus postponed the launch due to the second wave of Covid 19 in India.

Asus introduced the Zenfone 8 series including the Asus Zenfone 8, and Zenfone 8 Flip globally recently. They are likely to launch as Asus 8Z and 8Z Flip in India. Now seems like the series will be launching in India soon.

Asus 8Z and 8Z Flip support pages were briefly live on the company’s India website, which was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. The pages however did not reveal any details about the specifications of both the phones but it confirms their launch in India soon.

Asus ZenFone 8 Specifications

Asus Zenfone 8 sports a 5.9“ FHD+ (2400 x 1080) Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 240Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and 1100-nits of peak brightness. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery under the hood with support for 30W fast charging. There's also an optical under-display fingerprint scanner.

Asus Zenfone 8 runs on Android 11 based on ZenUI 8. The smartphone draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with Adreno 660 GPU, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a 12MP Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video chats, ZenFone 8 has a 12MP Sony IMX663 camera at the front.

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip Specifications

Asus ZenFone 8 Flip features a 6.67″ FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, 200Hz touch sampling rate, 110% DCI-P3, 1000-nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 based on ZenUI 8.

The phone is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset with Adreno 660 GPU coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable on this phone via the MicroSD card slot up to 2TB.

The Asus ZenFone 8 Flip has a triple camera setup on the back including the same 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, OIS, PDAF along with a 12MP Sony IMX363 ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.2 aperture and 113-degree FoV. The third sensor is an 8MP OmniVision OV08A telephoto camera that offers 3x magnification (80 mm focal length) and up to 12x digital zoom.