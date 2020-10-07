Advertisement

Apple schedules October 13 event, iPhone 12 launch expected

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 07, 2020 10:44 am

Latest News

Apple iPhone 12 lineup will iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini.
Advertisement

Apple has scheduled a 'special Apple event' on October 13. The company has sent invites which says ‘Hi, Speed’ and has an Apple logo with a lot of circles around it.

The virtual event will take place on October 13, at 10am PDT, or 10.30pm IST and will stream directly from Apple Park. Apple has not announced what it is going to launch at the event but it is likely to announce new iPhone 12 models.

Apple iPhone 12 lineup will iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. The smallest iPhone with the 5.4-inch display will be iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch device will be called the iPhone 12 and the remaining two high-end models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays will be called iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max respectively.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly feature triple-camera setup. The Pro and Pro Max might feature triple cameras with LiDAR sensor.

In terms of connectivity, all the models will come with support for 5G and will be the first 5G smartphones from Apple. All are expected to feature edge-to-edge OLED display with Face ID support inside the notches. The phones are said to not come with 120Hz displays. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 storage will start from 64GB whereas the Pro models will begin at 128GB storage.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is reported to feature a 2,227mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 will come with a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature 2,775mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with 3,687mAh battery backup.

For the pricing, iPhone 12 Mini is expected to start at $649  while the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max will start at $749, $999, and $1,099 respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13?

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Expected to Launch Next Month

Apple stops sale of audio product from third-party brands

Latest News from Apple

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched in India, priced at Rs 49,999

Poco C3 vs Realme Narzo 20A: Battle in the Budget Segment

Gaming, Video Experience and Download Speeds Keep Airtel on Top Among Mobile Operators

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 mobile deals to watchout for during Flipkart Big Billion Days

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 new features in Truecaller

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 smartwatches with an Oximeter

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 Neckband Style Earphones below Rs 5,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Top 5 phones with 90Hz refresh rate display under Rs 20,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV

Fake FauG apps, Vivo V20 tp come with Android 11, iTel TV
Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more

Chromecast available before launch, Infinix Hot 10 Lite and more
Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51

Oneplus Nord vs Samsung Galaxy M 51
Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables

Lava to launch 5 smartphones, Moto to launch home appliances, Mi wearables
Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price

Nokia 7.3, Galaxy F41, Realme 7 Pro SE, Mi Smart Band 5 Price
Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Jio in Talks with TikTok and PubG, Flipkart Smart Speaker, realme UI 2.0 roadmap

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in October 2020

Top cheapest postpaid plans from Jio, Airtel and Vi

Top 10 weird gadgets

Top 10 Cheapest Earphones to Enjoy IPL 2020 on Mobiles

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies