Apple schedules October 13 event, iPhone 12 launch expected

Apple iPhone 12 lineup will iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini.

Advertisement

Apple has scheduled a 'special Apple event' on October 13. The company has sent invites which says ‘Hi, Speed’ and has an Apple logo with a lot of circles around it.



The virtual event will take place on October 13, at 10am PDT, or 10.30pm IST and will stream directly from Apple Park. Apple has not announced what it is going to launch at the event but it is likely to announce new iPhone 12 models.



Apple iPhone 12 lineup will iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and iPhone 12 Mini. The smallest iPhone with the 5.4-inch display will be iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch device will be called the iPhone 12 and the remaining two high-end models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays will be called iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max respectively.



The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will reportedly feature triple-camera setup. The Pro and Pro Max might feature triple cameras with LiDAR sensor.



In terms of connectivity, all the models will come with support for 5G and will be the first 5G smartphones from Apple. All are expected to feature edge-to-edge OLED display with Face ID support inside the notches. The phones are said to not come with 120Hz displays. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 storage will start from 64GB whereas the Pro models will begin at 128GB storage.



Apple iPhone 12 Mini is reported to feature a 2,227mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 will come with a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature 2,775mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with 3,687mAh battery backup.



For the pricing, iPhone 12 Mini is expected to start at $649 while the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max will start at $749, $999, and $1,099 respectively.