Apple iPhone 12 series to launch on October 13?

A new report by Apple Insider has suggested that the new iPhone 12 series is set to launch on October 13 and the pre-orders might begin 3 days after the launch.

Apple's latest iPhone 12 has faced a delay in launch due to the pandemic situation. There are delays in the supply chain due to which the Apple iPhone 12 wasn't launched alongside the iPad Air and Watch Series 6.

As it was suspected earlier that the iPhone would launch in October, a new report by Apple Insider suggests the same. According to the new report and rumors, the iPhone event is going to be held on 13th October, 2020.

According to the report from Apple Insider, the source has identified itself as a person working for a carrier in the Netherlands, who also states the pre-orders for the iPhones will begin from October 16th.

A new leak is also making rounds the internet that out of the 4 models that are expected to be launched at the event, the smallest iPhone with the 5.4-inch display is likely to be called the iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch device will be called the iPhone 12 and the remaining two high-end models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays will be called iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max respectively.

The devices have also leaked thoroughly throughout the past few months with all the specifications out in the open now.

The iPhone 12 series is said to be powered by the Apple A14 Bionic processor which has already debuted with the iPad Air. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is said to come with 4GB of RAM and it might be available with 128GB and 256GB of storage option. The Apple iPhone 12 will come with the same 4GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage.

The iPhone 12 Pro will be loaded with 6GB of RAM and it will come with 128GB of storage or 512GB of internal storage. The iPhone 12 Pro Max variant will also sport the same specs. All the iPhone 12 series will come with 5G support and it will be the first 5G smartphones from Apple.

The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are said to feature a dual-camera setup, while the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to feature triple-camera setup. Multiple reports suggest that the iPhone 12 Pro series will come with a 3D camera with LiDAR Scanner.

Coming to the battery, the Apple iPhone 12 is reported to feature a 2,227mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Max will come with a 2,775mAh battery. The iPhone 12 Pro is said to feature 2,775mAh battery, while the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is said to come with 3,687mAh battery backup.

A new recent report also suggests that the new iPhone 12 will cost $50 (approx Rs 3700) more than the iPhone 11 because of the increase in Bill of Materials for the new iPhones.