Another foldable coming to India: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola unveiled the Razr 40 series of flip foldable phones globally earlier last week. The foldables have a few neat tricks up its sleeve and are touted to give tough competition to the Samsung foldables. Now, out of the two new foldables, the Razr 40 Ultra is slated to make its way to India soon, as confirmed by Motorola.

The brand started teasing the launch of the upcoming foldable on Twitter with a video of the flip smartphone that hasn’t been revealed completely. However, the big cover screen that has been shown gives it away, that it is the Razr 40 Ultra, because the vanilla model has a smaller exterior display. Motorola hasn’t revealed as to when exactly the Razr 40 Ultra will launch in India.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports a 3.6-inch external cover display which is a pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 165Hz, HDR10+ support, 1100 nits peak brightness, 1056 x 1066 pixels resolution with 413 ppi and Glass Victus protection. Then there is a 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED folding display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 1400 nits peak brightness and 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with Adreno 730 GPU, 8GB and 12GB of RAM with 256GB and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 3,800mAh battery with 33W TurboPower fast charging and 5W wireless charging support.

For optics, you get a 12MP f/1.5 primary camera with OIS, and a 13MP f/2.2 ultra-wide autofocus camera. There’s a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers, and Dolby Atmos. Lastly, the Razr 40 Ultra runs on Android 13 with Moto MyUX UI on top.