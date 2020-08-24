Advertisement

Android 10 based Realme UI 1.0 now rolling out to Realme C2

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 11:13 am

Realme C2 was launched in India last year with ColorOS 6.0 on top of Android 9.0 Oreo. .
Realme recently rolled out an early access programme for its Android 10 based Realme UI for its Realme C2. The phone has now started receiving Android update with Realme UI based on Android 10.

The update brings new features and new UI experiences. The update brings a new Realme UI V1.0 and it also brings the latest Android 10 aka Android Q.

The update is only rolled out for the Realme C2 early access users. The Android 10 update comes with version number RMX1801EX_11.F.07. You need to be on version C.31 (latest version) to receive this update.

The new Realme UI update brings a bunch of new features including, Smart Sidebar, three-finger screenshot, Navigation Gestures 3.0, Animated wallpapers, Dual Mode Music Share, and much more.

The latest update comes on build number  RMX1945EX_11_C.41 or  RMX1941EX_11_C.41 and the size of the update is around 2GB.

If you are still waiting, you can download the newest update build by going into  Settings > Software updates and tapping on “Download updates manually”.

As per the official community forum, in order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.

 

Realme C2 features a 6.1-inch HD+ dewdrop notch display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery

For optics, Realme C2 is backed by a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel shooter. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling.

  

