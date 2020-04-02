Alleged Poco F2 spotted, Is the launch imminent?

It is speculated that the Poco F2 could once again be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 flagship in the market.

A new POCO smartphone from Xiaomi has been spotted on Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website. It is likely that this smartphone will be the Poco F2 which has been in the news for quite a while now.



The EEC listing was first shared by @stufflistings on Twitter and it shows Poco smartphone comes with with the model number M2004J11G. EEC listing doesn’t reveal any other information about the product other than the model number M2004J11G.





Initially, it was rumoured that the Poco F2 will be a rebranded Redmi K30 Pro but these rumours were dismissed by Poco India General Manager C Manmohan.



To recall, its predecessor Poco F1 was launched back in the year 2018 with a price starting at Rs 20,999 featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, dual rear cameras, and a 4000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging.

Manmohan has already revealed that the Poco F2 wouldn't be priced around Rs 20,000. The global Poco F2 price is expected to be below Rs. 30,000

As per reports, the Poco F2 will be powered by the Qualcomm flagship SoC, the Snapdragon 855. It is speculated that the Poco F2 could once again be the cheapest Snapdragon 865 flagship in the market. It is rumoured to come with a 4000 mAh battery with 27 W fast charging support.