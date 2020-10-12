Advertisement

1More Colorbuds TWS earbuds launched in India at Rs 7,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 12, 2020 5:40 pm

1More Colorbuds come with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and it comes in Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Spearmint Green and Sakura Pink colour options.
1MORE, a consumer audio company, has announced the launch of its True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds – Colorbuds. 1More Colorbuds come with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and it comes in Midnight Black, Twilight Gold, Spearmint Green and Sakura Pink colour options.

The 1More Colorbuds are available on the company's official e-store in India, as well as through multi-brand audio equipment portal theaudiostore.in.

1More Colorbuds sport a streamlined, comfortable and ergonomic design, and weigh just 4.1g each. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and support for the Qualcomm aptX and AAC Bluetooth codecs. The 1MORE Colorbuds are compatible with Android and iOS with superior connectivity.

They come with full-range balanced armature drivers, promising better performance, with sound tuning by Grammy award-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi.

After the initial pairing, the 1MORE ColorBuds automatically connects to your device once you open the lid. Music playback automatically pauses when your earbuds are removed, and resumes when you put them back on, allowing you to jump back in right where you left off.

There are touch controls with which you can control your music and calls with a simple touch. They feature IPX5 water and sweat resistance.

The 1More Colorbuds are claimed to offer a battery life of 6 hours of battery on a single charge, and up to 22 hours in total with the charging case included. A 15-minute charge said to give 2 hours of listening time.

Commenting on the launch, Frank Lin, CEO of 1MORE said: "The 1MORE team all out to further set the standard for a True Quality TWS earbuds that meet the needs of today’s millennial. Sporting an attractive style, with superior performance, instant connectivity, an all-day battery life, and a fantastic price brings together everything that consumers have always wanted. The 1MORE Colorbuds is a great addition to our Stylish line of TWS earbuds."

