How can your iPad/iPhone notify you if someone’s on the door?

Technology is advancing by the day and we now have a bunch of smart doorbells that can show you who’s at the door but what if the bell rings and you weren’t able to hear it? For instance, you are in your room with your headphones ON, and someone’s at the door ringing the bell, but you obviously can’t hear it. But what if your iPhone/iPad that’s near you can notify you that someone’s at the door waiting for you. So here is a guide that will help you do just that. Remember that you will need to be on iOS 12 or above for this feature to work.

Step 1

Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone/iPad. No need to download anything as it’s a built-in application.

Step 2

Using the sidebar, go to the ‘Automation’ section.

Step 3

Now click on the + icon at the top and tap on ‘Create Personal Automation’.

Step 4

Scroll to the bottom and click on ‘Sound Recognition’.

Step 5

Next, scroll down and tap on ‘Doorbell’ and click ‘Done’ on top.

Step 6

After clicking Next, click on ‘Add Action’. Next, search for Notification and tap on the ‘Send Notification’ option under ‘Scripting’.

Step 7

Replace the text Hello World with ‘Doorbell Notification’ or maybe ‘Someone’s on the door’ if you like.

Step 8

Click on Next and turn off the ‘Ask before running’ toggle on this screen.

Step 9

Click on Done, and your automation will be saved.

Now, whenever your iPad/iPhone detects the doorbell sound, it will notify you that your doorbell just rang. This can be a handy notification in many circumstances so your guests, delivery person, or someone else doesn’t have to call you to open the door or just leave your package with the neighbours.