Asus ROG Phone 3 India Launch Today: How to Watch LiveStream, Expected Price, Specifications and more

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : July 22, 2020 8:23 am

The launch event of Asus ROG Phone 3 will begin at 8.15PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on Asus website.
Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming-centric smartphone is all set for today.  The launch event will begin at 8.15PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on Asus website.

Flipkart is running a teaser hinting the availability of Asus ROG Phone 3 on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.

Asus ROG Phone 3 expected specifications

Asus ROG Phone 3 will feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels Full HD+ resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is likely to arrive with support for up to 144Hz refresh rate. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone will be powered by 3.091GHz Snapdragon 865+ SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by the latest processor.

For storage, the ROG Phone 3 will have 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM and 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. It will lack a microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will have a triple camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera which is likely to be accompanied by an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto lens. The front camera sensor will be 13-megapixel. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner.


For the software, the Asus ROG Phone 3 will run Android 10 out of the box, customized by the ROG UI and will be backed up by a 6000mAh battery. The battery will support a 30W fast charging technology. The ROG Phone 3 measures 171 x 78 x 9.85mm and it weighs 240 grams.

