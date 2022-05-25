Wirex announces partnership with Polygon

Wirex, a crypto payments company, is expanding the suite of top-up methods on their non-custodial wallet for Indian customers with their partnership with Polygon. The company has now made it easier than ever for Wirex Wallet users in India to purchase crypto such as MATIC, BTC and DOGE, by adding another reliable, well-known payment method using mobile payment and bank transfer.

Wirex Polygon Partnership

The addition of this popular payment option to purchase crypto will make the digital economy more accessible for over 1 billion people in India. This comes in addition to debit/credit and Apple/Google Pay options already available. With a direct on-ramp in place, it will save users large amounts of time, effort and gas fees without the need to exchange on other platforms.

Wirex has rapidly expanded the blockchains offered on the Wirex Wallet to give users more choice, including Ethereum, Fantom, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and recently, the Polygon blockchain. Combining the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains, Polygon has already proven hugely popular across the globe thanks to its low fees, fast transaction speeds and highly secure nature.

The launch of the Wallet develops the global Wirex ecosystem and bridges the gap between the traditional and digital economies. The Wirex app offers the ability to buy, hold, exchange and sell 50+ currencies from a single, intuitive app. In-app, users can benefit from their DeFi savings product, X-Accounts, to earn up to 20% APR interest on crypto funds.

The Wirex Wallet is available globally and was created to make the benefits of DeFi available for everyday users. it offers an industry-leading user interface and high level of convenience, allowing users to manage over 100 different cryptocurrencies and NFTs from their mobile device.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, commented, “Having already gained a global reputation for innovation, we’ve released the Wirex Wallet to enable mainstream users to benefit from DeFi. Extending the features and functionality for customers in India is the next step in this. As the largest crypto market in the world, it’s important that we provide a best in-class experience for users by offering the ultimate convenience, flexibility and security when using the app.”