Unocoin launches revamped Android app

Unocoin, a cryptocurrency exchange, has introduced a completely revamped, trading-focused, and easy to use Android app. The new and improved software offers an AI-based user-friendly interface that is compact. In addition, it includes options for customization, based on one’s interests and preferences.

With easy to navigate sections, the users will be able to decode the trading procedures of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies with a better understanding of the functionality. To provide a report on each coin and the behaviour of investors and traders, Unocoin has also partnered with IntoTheBlock, a blockchain-based study.

READ MORE: Unocoin, allows FASTag payment via Cryptocurrency in India

To cater to the trading requirements of crypto users, there have been changes. These changes are as per the design philosophy and human visual principles that promote optimal colour combination, size, layout of icons, and the user’s location.

By allowing users to choose between light and dark mode themes, the app may be customized to one’s liking. It is incredibly user-friendly since each feature has the correct combination of text and keywords. Furthermore, users can access the most recent industry updates at the top of the page because of the simple navigation tool.

This allows users to maintain track of their investments, keep an eye on their portfolio, and ensure that the user never misses a key update or offer. The wallet function is located directly on the welcome screen and displays a high-resolution graph of the user’s investment portfolio. Next to Wallet is Exchange, which can be expanded for more information. The Exchange displays INR price fluctuations for the last 24 hours.

Commenting on the latest development Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO, Unocoin said, “Trading procedure requires an in-depth understanding of the market and various other parameters impacting returns. The market is volatile and we are willing to make the entire procedure seamless for the end users trading in Bitcoin and other cryptos. Therefore based on the detailed analysis of the research conducted by our technical team, we have introduced various features in the app and have also introduced mediums to increase cryptocurrency transactions”.