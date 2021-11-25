HomeCryptoTether Crashes in Indian crypto exchanges

Tether Crashes in Indian crypto exchanges

World’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT) recently went into a volatile state on the Indian crypto exchanges

By Total Krypto Team
Stablecoin Tether Crashes in Indian crypto exchanges

While stablecoins generally have much less volatility than traditional cryptocurrencies, they can also suffer violent moments. The world’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT) recently went into a volatile state on the Indian crypto exchanges. This is primarily due to the renewed uncertainty around the situation of cryptos in the country.
Tether (USDT) came into being to help mitigate the volatility associated with digital assets. 1 USDT is worth $1 or 74.57 rupees as per the current dollar-rupee rate.
However, Tether (USDT) crashed on prominent Indian crypto platforms and dived to as low as ₹60. This move happened after the lower house of the Indian Parliament said that they’ll bring the crypto bill into a discussion on November 29. The crypto bill or the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 will be tabled in Parliament’s winter session.

Read More on Total Krypto

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleWhat is Crypto Arbitrage Trading?
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2021 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.